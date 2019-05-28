Protect seniors’ home health care

Across the United States, more than 3.5 million seniors rely on Medicare home health to remain in their homes and receive skilled health care services, including nursing and therapy services. However, a new Medicare payment model is threatening to risk access to care for our most vulnerable seniors. This model would cut Medicare home health by 6.42% — more than $1 billion in 2020 — based on assumptions about changes in provider behaviors under the new system.

Fortunately, action is being taken to protect home health. The Home Health Payment Innovation Act would fix problems with this new system to ensure seniors don’t lose access to care. I urge our state’s senators and members of Congress to support this vital legislation.