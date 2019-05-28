Trump will be judged harshly

History will show President Donald Trump as a small-time crook who could not keep himself above water financially, even with great financial support first by his father and then by laundered Russian money.

Trump should have been smart enough to resign before his own inauguration, but he was not smart enough to see that his presidency would expose past and current crimes. Now, he will face the prospect of indictment and jail after his term.

With Trump will go the Republican Party, which could not take care to properly vet a candidate before making him its presidential candidate, and then, for purely political reasons, stuck with him even when he was exposed.