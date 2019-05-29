Sun on the Strip Podcast: The World Series of Poker, the Convention Center people mover, Lady Gaga and more

Courtesy Sun on the Strip May 29, 2019 The World Series of Poker, the Las Vegas Convention Center people mover, Lady Gaga, the Linq and more. On this episode of the Sun on the Strip, entertainment writer Brock Radke welcomes Las Vegas Sun assistant sports editor Case Keefer to talk about all this week’s Strip showbiz news: The LVCVA has approved a contact with Elon Musk’s Boring Company to build an underground transportation system as part of the Las Vegas Convention Center expansion.

The 50th annual World Series of Poker opens this week at the Rio and Case explains why this could be the biggest series ever.

Lady Gaga returns to her Park Theater residency and this time, her collaborator Brian Newman is taking over NoMad Las Vegas for some afterhours entertainment.

The Linq has opened Re:Match, a tech-heavy experiential bar right on the Strip.

What’s taking over the Strip this week?