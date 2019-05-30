America’s young demand action

Climate change is real and is an active threat to the world. We only have a decade to fix this issue. Various animals are in danger of going extinct, wildfires are spreading, temperatures are rising and the time to act is now.

Young people are at the forefront of this movement because we understand that we are the ones who are going to deal with the consequences of climate change.

The Climate Action Now Act, House Resolution 9, would prohibit any federal funds from being used to advance the withdrawal of the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accords.Withdrawing from the agreement was a mistake that does not reflect the sentiment of most Americans.

HR 9 passed the House, and now it is up to the Senate to act on this important piece of legislation. We need to take drastic measures for this drastic problem. Students all over the U.S. are looking at our representatives to protect us from the greed of corporations and to stop putting profits before people.