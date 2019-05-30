These Las Vegas area schools serving free meals for kids during the summer

For a large number of children in Southern Nevada, the end of school can bring anxiety over how they’ll get enough to eat.

More than 65% of Clark County School District students — about 213,000 kids — qualify for free or reduced-price lunches, and many of those children literally wouldn’t get breakfast, lunch or take-home meals for the weekend if not for the schools. So while summer break is a cause for celebration for many of their peers, it can be an awful time for kids battling food insecurity.

But it doesn’t have to be this way. Three Square Food Bank and the school district serve meals at more than 150 locations during the summer, doing their part to ensure that no child in our community has to go hungry.

At each of those sites, youths 18 and younger can get breakfast, lunch or both at no charge. There’s also no enrollment or qualification process.

Three Square’s locations include parks and recreation centers, Boys and Girls Clubs, libraries, recreation centers and apartment complexes. In addition, the organization provides meals to several apartment complexes using refrigerated vans.

Working with its community partners and volunteers, Three Square expects to package 40,000 meals during the weekdays this summer. In addition, children can obtain free take-home meals for weekends at Three Square sites through its BackPack for Kids program.

As for the school district, it is entering its fourth summer of providing breakfast and lunch through its food services operation. Through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Assistance Program, the school district will serve meals at 100 schools. These meals also are free, with no enrollment or qualifying necessary.

Below is a list of CCSD meal sites. All sites are open Monday through Friday except where noted. Please note that start dates for free meals vary, so check with sites before visiting.

• CCSD 100 Academy of Excellence, 2431 Comstock Drive, North Las Vegas, 8:30-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-noon

• Adcock Elementary School, 6350 Hyde Ave., 8:45-9:15 a.m., 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

• Bailey Middle School, 2500 N. Hollywood Blvd., 8:15-8:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

• Basic High School, 400 Palo Verde Drive, Henderson, 7:45-8:15 a.m., 11-11:30 a.m.

• Bass Elementary School, 10377 Rancho Destino Drive, 8:30-9 a.m., 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

• Batterman Elementary School, 10135 W. Quail Ave., 9:15-9:45 a.m., 12:45-1:15 p.m.

• Bell Elementary School, 2900 Wilmington Way, 9:15-9:45 a.m., 1-1:30 p.m.

• Bennett Elementary School, 2750 Needles Highway, Laughlin, 8:15-8:45 and 12:15-12:45 p.m. through June 7 and from June 24-July 23â€™, 7:30-8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-noon June 10-21

• Booker Elementary School, 2277 N. Martin Luther King Blvd., 8:30-9 a.m., 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

• Bowler Elementary School, 451 Vincent Leavitt Ave., 7:45-8:15 a.m., 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

• Bracken Elementary School, 1200 N. 27th St., Tuesday-Friday, 9:15-9:45 a.m., 12:45-1:15 p.m.

• Brookman Elementary School, 6225 E. Washington Ave., 8:30-9 a.m., 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

• Bunker Elementary School, 6350 Peak Drive, 8:30-9 a.m., 12:15-12:45 p.m.

• Burkholder Middle School, 355 W. Van Wagenen, Henderson, 9:15-9:45 a.m.

• Cambeiro Elementary School, 2851 E. Harris Ave., 8:15-8:45 a.m., 12:45-1:15 p.m.

• Cannon Middle School, 5850 Euclid Ave., Monday-Thursday, 8:15-8:45 a.m.

• Canyon Springs High School, 350 E. Alexander Rd., North Las Vegas, 8:15-8:45 a.m. and 12:45-1:15 p.m. Monday through Friday through June 21, same hours Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from June 24-July 24 and breakfast only Mondays and Wednesdays from July 25-Aug. 7

• Cimarron High School, 2301 N. Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, 8:45-9:15 a.m., 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

• College Park, 1201 E. Owens Ave., North Las Vegas, 8:30-9:30 a.m., noon-1:30 p.m.

• Cox Elementary School, 3855 Timberlake Drive, 8:45-9:15 a.m., 12:15-12:45 p.m.

• Cozine Elementary School, 5335 Coleman St., North Las Vegas, 8:45-9:15 a.m., noon-12:30 p.m.

• Craig Elementary School, 2637 E. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas, 8:45-9:15 a.m., 11:45-12:15 p.m.

• Cunningham Elementary School, 4145 Jimmy Durante Blvd., 9:45-10:15 a.m. and 1:15-1:45 p.m. through June 14, 9:30-10 a.m. and 12:30-1 p.m. July 26 to July 25

• Darnell Elementary School, 9480 W. Tropical Parkway, 8-8:30 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m.

• Dearing Elementary School, 3046 Ferndale St., Monday-Thursday, 8:45-9:15 a.m., 12:15-12:45 p.m.

• Derfelt Elementary School, 1900 S. Lisa Lane, Tuesday-Friday, 8:45-9:15 a.m., 12:15-12:45 p.m.

• Desert Pines High School, 3800 Harris Ave., 7:30-8 a.m., 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

• Deskin Elementary School, 4550 N. Pioneer Way, 8:45-9:15 a.m., 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

• Diskin Elementary School, 4220 Ravenwood Drive, 8:30-9 a.m.

• Dondero Elementary School, 4550 S. Ridgeville St., 9:15-9:45 a.m., 12:15-12:45 p.m.

• Dooley Elementary School, 1940 Chickasaw Drive, Henderson, 8:45-9:15 p.m., 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

• Duncan Elementary School, 240 W. Rome Blvd., North Las Vegas, 8:30-9 a.m.

• Durango High School, 7100 W. Dewey Drive, 7:45-8:15 a.m., 10:45-11:15 a.m. Breakfast only from June 3-25.

• Faiss Middle School, 9525 W. Maule Ave., 8:30-9 a.m., 1-1:30 p.m.

• Ferron Elementary School, 4200 Mountain Vista St., 8:45-9:15 a.m., 12:30- p.m. through June 25, 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. July 26-July 25

• Foothill High School, 800 College Drive, Henderson, 7:15-7:45 a.m., 11:15-11:45 a.m.

• Forbuss Elementary School, 8601 S. Grand Canyon Drive, 8:45-9:15 a.m., 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

• French Elementary School, 3235 E. Hacienda Ave., 9-9:30 a.m., 11 a.m.-noon

• Galloway Elementary School, 701 Skyline Road, Henderson, 9-9:30 a.m., 11:45 am.-12:15 p.m.

• Garside Middle School, 300 S. Torrey Pines Drive, 9:15-9:45 a.m.

• Goynes Elementary School, 3409 Deer Springs Way, North Las Vegas, 9:15-9:45 a.m., 12:15-12:45 p.m.

• Greenspun Middle School, 140 N. Valley Verde, Henderson, 9:15-9:45 a.m., 1:15-1:45 p.m.

• Harris Elementary School, 3620 S. Sandhill Road, 8-8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-noon

• Herr Elementary School, 6475 Eagle Creek Lane, Monday-Thursday, 9:30-10 a.m., 12:30-1 p.m.

• Hollingsworth Elementary School, 1776 E. Ogden Ave., 8:15-8:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

• Hughes Middle School, 550 Hafen Lane, Mesquite, 8:15-8:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

• Indian Springs High School, 400 Sky Road, Indian Springs, 8:15-8:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

• Innovations Oakey Campus, 1600 E. Oakey Blvd., 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

• Innovations Sahara Campus, 950 E. Sahara Ave., 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

• Johnson Middle School, 5855 Lawrence St., North Las Vegas, Tuesday-Friday through June 7, Monday-Thursday from June 10-June 27, 8:15-8:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

• Keller Elementary School, 5445 Cedar Ave., 9:15-9:45 a.m.

• Kelly Elementary School, 1900 N. J St., Monday-Thursday except Friday, June 21, 8:30-9 a.m., 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

• Las Vegas High School, 6500 E. Sahara Ave., Monday-Friday except for Wednesdays June 17-July 30, 8:15-8:45 a.m., 10:45-11:15 a.m.

• Legacy High School, 150 W. Deer Springs Way, North Las Vegas, 7:15-7:45 a.m., 10:30-11 a.m.

• Long Elementary School, 2000 S. Walnut Road, 9:15-9:45 a.m., 1:15-1:45 p.m.

• Lowman Elementary School, 4225 N. Lamont St., 9:15-9:45 a.m., 12:45-1:15 p.m.

• Lynch Elementary School, 4850 Kell Lane, 9-9:30 a.m., 12:45-1:15 p.m.

• Lyon Middle School, 179 S. Andersen, Overton, 8:45-9:15 a.m., 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

• Mack Middle School, 4250 E. Karen Ave., 7:45-8:15 a.m., 12:30-1 p.m.

• Manch Elementary School, 4351 Lamont Street, 8:45-9:15 a.m., noon-12:30 p.m.

• Martinez Elementary School, 350 E. Judson Ave., 8:45-9:15 a.m., noon-12:30 p.m.

• Marzano Academy at Heard Elementary School, 4497 Kell Lane, Tuesday-Thursday, 8:45-9:15 a.m., 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

• May Elementary School, 6350 W. Washburn Road, 9:15-9:45 a.m., 12:45-1:15 p.m.

• McCall Elementary School, 800 E. Carey Ave., North Las Vegas, 8:30-9 a.m., 12:15-12:45 p.m.

• McCaw Elementary School, 330 Tin St., Henderson, 8:30-9 a.m., 12:15-12:45 p.m.

• Mojave High School, 5302 Goldfield St., North Las Vegas, 8:30-9 a.m., 12:15-12:45 p.m.

• Monaco Middle School, 1870 N. Lamont St., 8:30-9 a.m., 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

• Ober Elementary School, 3035 Desert Marigold Lane, 8:30-9 a.m., 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

• Palo Verde High School, 333 S. Pavilion Center Drive, 7:45-8:15 a.m., 10:45-11:15 p.m.

• Paradise Elementary School, 900 Cottage Grove Ave., 8-8:30 a.m., 12:15-12:45 p.m.

• Rancho High School, 1900 Searles Ave., Tuesday-Friday, 7:45-8:15 a.m., 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m., breakfast only May 28 and May 31

• Red Rock Elementary School, 408 Upland Blvd., 9-9:30 a.m., 12:15-12:45 p.m.

• Reed Elementary School, 2501 Winwood St., Tuesday-Friday, 9:30-10 a.m., 12:30-1 p.m., closed June 3

• Robinson Middle School, 825 Marion Drive, 8:15-8:45 a.m.

• Ronnow Elementary School, 1100 Lena St., 8:45-9:15 a.m., 12:15-12:45 p.m.

• Rowe Elementary School, 4338 S. Bruce St., 8:45-9:15 a.m., 12:15-12:45 p.m.

• Scherkenbach Elementary School, 9371 Iron Mountain Road, 9-9:30 a.m., 12:30-1 p.m.

• Schofield Middle School, 8625 Spencer St., Tuesday-Friday, 12:45-1:15 p.m.

• Shadow Ridge High School, 5050 Brent Lane, 7:45-8:15 p.m., 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

• Silverado High School, 1650 Silver Hawk Ave., 8:15-8:45 a.m., 11:15-11:45 a.m.

• Silvestri Middle School, 1055 Silverado Ranch Blvd., 8:30-9 a.m., 1-1:30 p.m.

• Smith Elementary School, 5150 E. Desert Inn Road, 7:30-9:30 a.m., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

• Squires Elementary School, 1312 E. Tonopah Ave., North Las Vegas, 8:45-9:15 p.m., 12:15-12:45 p.m.

• Stanford Elementary School, 5350 Harris Ave., 9:15-9:45 a.m., 12:15-12:45 p.m.

• Stevens Elementary School, 550 Dave Wood Circle, Henderson, 8:45-9:15 a.m., 11:15-11:45 a.m.

• Sunrise Acres Elementary School, 211 N. 28th St., 8-8:30 a.m., noon-12:30 p.m.

• Tartan Elementary School, 3030 E. Tropical Parkway, North Las Vegas, 8:30-9 a.m., 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

• Taylor Elementary School, 144 Westminster Way, Henderson, 8:45-9:15 a.m., 12:45-1:15 p.m.

• Valley High School, 2839 S. Burnham Ave., 8:15-8:45 a.m. and 12:45-1:15 p.m. through June 25, 7:45-8:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. June 26 to July 23

• Virgin Valley Elementary School, 200 Woodbury Lane, Mesquite, 9:45-10:15 a.m., 12:45-1:15 p.m.

• Ward Elementary School, 1555 E. Hacienda Ave., 8:15-8:45 a.m., 11:15-11:45 a.m.

• Wengert Elementary School, 2001 Winterwood Blvd., 9-9:30 a.m., 12:15-12:45 p.m.

• West Prep, 2050 W. Sapphire Stone Ave., 8:15-8:45 a.m., 1:15-1:45 p.m.

• Western High School, 4601 W. Bonanza Road, Monday-Thursday, 7:45-8:15 a.m., 11:15-11:45 a.m., closed June 7, June 14, June 21

• White Middle School, 1661 Galleria Drive, Henderson, 9-9:30 a.m., noon-12:30 p.m.

• Whitney Elementary School, 5005 Keenan Ave., 9:15-9:45 a.m., 12:15-12:45 p.m.

• Williams Elementary School, 1030 J St., 9:45-10:15 a.m., 12:15-12:45 p.m.

• Wolfe Elementary School, 4027 W. Washburn Road, North Las Vegas, 8:30-9 and 11:15-11:45 a.m. through June 25, 8:45-9:15 a.m. and noon-12:30 p.m. June 26 to July 25

• Woolley Elementary School, 3955 Timberlake Drive, 9:15-9:45 a.m., 12:15-12:45 p.m.

• Wright Elementary School, 8425 Bob Fisk Ave., 8:45-9:15 a.m., 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

The list of community centers, Boys and Girls Clubs, etc., is expected to be updated by the end of the week. See the list at freesummerfood.org