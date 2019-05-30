Protecting Earth is the top priority

I applaud the members of the Nevada congressional delegation — Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, and Reps. Steven Horsford, Dina Titus and Susie Lee — who have signed on as co-sponsors of the Antiquities Act of 2019 to protect national monuments from attacks by the current and future presidential administrations. I also congratulate the state and Gov. Steve Sisolak for signing Senate Bill 358, showing Nevada’s commitment to renewable energy.

Earth is a precious gift and is our sacred responsibility. To pollute the air, water and land, or to disregard the planet’s diverse ecosystems and permit their needless destruction, is to desecrate what belongs to God. Further, relinquishing our stewardship and doing nothing to change the destructive course of human activities is to leave Earth impoverished for future generations. It is time to act. Individual and collective action to protect land, air and water is a gift we must give to our posterity.

The writer is a member of the Mormon Environmental Stewardship Alliance.