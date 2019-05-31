Our president is hiding so much

What does President Donald Trump have to hide?

Author Zig Ziglar once said, “With integrity, you have nothing to fear, since you have nothing to hide. With integrity, you will do the right thing, so you will have no guilt.”

Why does Trump refuse to release his taxes? Why did he refuse to be interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller? Why won’t he release his school records? Why won’t he release the full, unredacted Mueller report? Why is he refusing to let Don McGahn testify before Congress? Why won’t he release information about security clearances at White House?

Why won’t he release documents relating to former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s resignation and former FBI Director James Comey’s firing?

Let’s get serious.

We all know what he has to hide.

Edward Mikula, North Las Vegas