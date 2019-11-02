A small step toward tyranny

Our illustrious leader has instructed federal agencies to terminate their Washington Post and New York Times subscriptions. That the White House has canceled its subscriptions is not particularly bothersome since tweeting has replaced presidential reading. However, such instruction has wide-ranging consequences.

A ban on print media could also lead to defunding public radio and television stations. The ban could limit what the Post Office can deliver, what can be read at military and veteran facilities, and what could be reported in congressional records. Taken to its extreme, instruction to federal agencies might also be applied to federal agents.

Call it what you will, but banning two of the most respected newspapers in the world is a significant move toward dictatorship.