Be thankful during holidays

As we enter the holiday season, we should take time to be thankful for all of our blessings. Special thanks should be given to the men and women in the military, law enforcement, and fire and rescue who protect us daily from persistent harm.

Also include the benefits you receive from municipal services such as public works, education, recreation and human services, to name a few. And be grateful for a place of gainful employment. Together they make our lives a truly pleasant experience while living in this bountiful country.

Take the time and enjoy the holidays with family and friends. Go out and visit new events that celebrate the season. Also, try to remember those less fortunate by giving of your talents or means. Your holidays will be joyous for you, your family and all who share with you.