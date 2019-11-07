McConnell’s fork in the road

If the GOP drags out the impeachment hearings to protect incumbent senators, the American public will get to hear all about President Donald Trumpâ€™s crooked behavior for months.

If, on the other hand, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell moves quickly, Republican senators from purple states have to go on the record either voting with Trump or against him. A vote for Trump would mean a Democratic challenger could hammer them for months. But a vote against Trump could mean a primary challenge from the right.

One thing is for sure: McConnell will put his desire for power first by doing whatever he thinks will keep the GOP in the majority. I wonder if Trump knows that.