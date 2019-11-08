Nation needs a new direction

What I am seeing in this country is making my stomach turn.

So-called evangelicals seem to be trying to turn this country into a theocracy. The rhetoric coming out of the White House has divided this country more than at any time in my 85 years.

We have someone in the Oval Office who is the most offensive person to ever have the title of president of the United States. Anyone who opposes him is automatically his mortal enemy. And he seems illiterate. He never reads, and the way he pronounces some words makes him sound like a 5-year-old (no offense to kindergarteners).

The president only knows how to tweet, and misspells many words a fifth-grader can spell. He allows no dissent from anyone in his own party and calls anything he doesn’t agree with “fake news.”

It baffles me that the Christian right thinks of him as the second coming. He is a compulsive liar and a cheater. He makes Richard Nixon almost look like a saint.

Next year, we have the most important election of the past 100 years. Do we really want another four years of Trumpism? Or do we want to change direction 180 degrees and bring back sanity to this great country? It’s all up to the voters.