Letter to the editor:

Time to evaluate the accomplishments of the current Congress.

1. Implementing meaningful immigration reform: F

2. Fixing the health care system: F

3. Addressing the high cost of medication: F

4. Election security issues: F

5. Balancing the budget: F

6. Entitlement reforms: F

7. Gun reforms: F

8. Helping to unify the country: F

8. Wasting taxpayers money to discredit the president: A+

That should about sum it up.