Las Vegas Sun

October 2, 2019

Currently: 61° — Complete forecast

Sun on the Strip Podcast: Vegas Golden Knights, Mayfair Supper Club, ‘Magic Mike Live’ and more

2019 Preseason: VGK vs Sharks

John Locher/AP

Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jimmy Schuldt, center, scored against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Las Vegas.

By (contact)

Sun on the Strip

October 2, 2019

Vegas Golden Knights, Mayfair Supper Club, Magic Mike Live and more.

On this episode of the Sun on the Strip, entertainment writer Brock Radke welcomes Las Vegas Sun sports reporter Justin Emerson to discuss this week’s entertainment news on the Las Vegas Strip:

  • The Vegas Golden Knights open their season at T-Mobile Arena against the San Jose Sharks.
  • Two high-profile casino executives have resigned in the last week.
  • The Mayfair Supper Club is set to open New Year’s Eve at Bellagio.
  • “Magic Mike Live” is moving to Sahara Las Vegas.