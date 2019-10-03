For climate justice, go vegan

Dear climate strikers: What have you done for the environment since Sept. 20?

If you really want “climate justice now,” you can stop eating animal products at your next meal. That’s the most direct action you, as an individual, can take for environmental justice in your daily life.

Animal agribusiness is responsible for more greenhouse gas emissions than the combined exhaust of the entire global transportation sector. Breeding, raising, exploiting and killing 70 billion land animals for food each year is the leading cause of rainforest destruction, ocean dead zones, wildlife habitat destruction, species extinction, antibiotic resistance, fecal pollution and more.

The world is on fire. Don’t wait for better politicians, new legislation or policy decisions to decide to eat sustainably.

The choice you make can determine your future and the future of the planet. Do the simplest, most ethical and effective thing you can. Become vegan.