Guns are part of our way of life

The Sept. 26 letter “Gun stance is misrepresented” asks why gun advocates only read the second half of the Second Amendment — “the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed” — and not the first — “A well-regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state.”

In 1792, shortly after the first 10 amendments were ratified, Congress passed the Militia Act, requiring able-bodied white male citizens between ages 18 and 45 to enroll in a state militia, and purchase a gun and a complete outfit of equipment essential to performing military duties. This made gun ownership obligatory for defense.

More recently, the Supreme Court in District of Columbia vs. Heller (2008) affirmed the Second Amendment without exception.