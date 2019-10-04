Just vote and get it over with

In 1998, Nancy Pelosi said, “Republicans in the House are paralyzed with hatred of President Clinton. And until the Republicans free themselves of this hatred, our country will suffer.” Her statement was mostly correct then, but it is also just as true today, except this time the hatred belongs to the Democrats.

We are sick and tired of this nonstop war of impeachment propaganda by both sides. They both interpret everything the president says or does totally differently. They can’t analyze anything except in the narrow view of their party. Intolerance of other points of view is mandatory for way too many of these politicians and, unfortunately, many of their supporters. We need to learn again to practice true freedom of speech. That means you will fight for the right of your ideological opponent to express her or his opinion, no matter how much you disagree with it.

Russian President Vladimir Putin isn’t interested in which party controls the presidency. He just wants America to fail. The easiest way for him to accomplish this is to convince us to become our own worst enemies. Our politicians, media outlets, etc., are making his job way to easy.

We need to resolve this impeachment immediately. Every member of Congress knows how they will vote and that will probable be mostly down straight party lines. So, the House should vote tomorrow. The Senate should vote the next day.