Republicans are enabling Trump

What would it take for Republican senators to remove their blinders? What would it take for them to see that the president has his own agenda, that his actions are contrary to the Constitution?

The Senate is to blame for the free rein it has given to President Donald Trump.

If it's true that Trump recruited the president of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son, how can anyone believe Trump was not involved with the Russia tampering?

The Constitution has taken a real beating during the time Trump has been in office.

In his business dealings, Trump has filed for bankruptcy protection several times. By the time he is finished in office, the United States will be morally and ethically bankrupt as well.

The shame will be on Trump, the Republican-controlled Senate and the voters who put this man in a position to do so much damage.