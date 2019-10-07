Housecleaning is needed in DC

The time has come for people to realize that this president has lied, cheated and used his power as commander in chief to the extreme. The latest example is his holding up aid approved for Ukraine in order to extract political favors.

Preventing interference in our elections is critical for our democracy. Our forefathers expected such a “monarch” would try to take over this nation; there are numerous quotations from Benjamin Franklin, Alexander Hamilton and Thomas Jefferson warning about such a spectacle happening.

History will not look kindly on this administration and the Republican Party as a whole. To say the Democrats were too busy “harassing” this president and not doing what they were elected to do — introduce legislation — is another lie trumpeted by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

This administration and all who support or lie for it must go, either by impeachment or through elections.