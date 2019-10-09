Sun on the Strip Podcast: R.U.N, Encore Beach Club, Rod Stewart, Museum of Selfies and more

Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 | 2 a.m.
Sun on the Strip
October 9, 2019
R.U.N, Encore Beach Club, Rod Stewart, Fleetwood Mac, Museum of Selfies and more.
On this episode of the Sun on the Strip, Brock Radke reports on all this week’s entertainment news on the Las Vegas Strip:
- Listen to Brock’s interview with Cirque du Soleil acrobatic performance designer Rob Bollinger, who is working on stunt coordination for the company’s new live-action show “R.U.N” at Luxor.
- Encore Beach Club is launching a new winter party series called Intermission.
- Rod Stewart is extending his Colosseum residency to nine years with newly announced dates for 2020.
- Fleetwood Mac is wrapping up its epic world tour with one more show at T-Mobile Arena in November.
- The Museum of Selfies is set to open at the Miracle Mile Shops later this month.
- Diablo’s Cantina is expanding to the Mirage.
- What’s taking over the Strip this week?