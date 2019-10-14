Solar power is for everyone

Nevada is making major strides to encourage the production and use of new clean energy technologies. More and more solar panels are popping up to power everything from traffic lights to entire government buildings. Some people have put solar panels on their homes, thanks to the Nevada Legislature restoring a rooftop solar program.

But people like me, who live in a condo with strict homeowners association rules, feel left out. This year, the Legislature passed Assembly Bill 465 to create a new solar access program that even those who donâ€™t control the roof of their home can take advantage of.

I want a state my kids and grandkids can enjoy for years to come. The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada should implement this expanded solar access program so that all Nevadans, whether they own or rent a home, live in an apartment or condo, or live in an HOA, can choose clean energy and reduce emissions. This makes solar power available for all and helps Nevada reach its goal of cutting pollution from fossil fuel sources.