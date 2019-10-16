Turkey decision stains presidency

No matter what he says or does next, President Donald Trump made a deep and painful mistake when he pulled protection from the Kurds and allowed them to be slaughtered by the Turks.

This is never going to be OK; it is Trump’s version of Benghazi. He had good advice to the contrary — overwhelming advice — and still made this incredibly bad decision that led to the slaughter of our allies and the release/escape of ISIS prisoners and families who were captured through hard-gotten gains.

The president still can mitigate the effects of this decision by being forceful with the Turks and stopping their cowardly onslaught of the Kurds.