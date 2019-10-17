Vegas Golden Podcast: Which team poses the biggest problem in the Pacific?

Vegas Golden Podcast Scanning the starts Justin Emerson and Case Keefer discuss not only the Vegas Golden Knights' first two weeks of the year but also many of their divisional rivals' in the second in-season episode.

The Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks are two of the biggest surprises of the first two weeks of the NHL season. Which of the two Pacific Division opponents should the Golden Knights be more worried about it?

Mark Stone and Reilly Smith have been two of the best players in the league with five goals apiece through seven games. Can either, or both, sustain this level of play?

These are a couple of the topics discussed on this week’s Vegas Golden Podcast, presented by the Credit One Bank Vegas Born card, with Justin Emerson and Case Keefer.

They also touch on what the main takeaway of the Golden Knights’ 4-3 start should be, who will be the next player to break out, how Emerson’s NHL 2020 gaming experience has gone and more in the second episode of the season.

Make sure to subscribe to Vegas Golden Podcast on iTunes or your favorite podcast catcher. In the meantime, this week’s episode is available to the right with past podcasts archived here.