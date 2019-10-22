Romney, Pelosi are exactly right

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, characterized President Donald Trump’s abandonment of the Kurds in Syria as a bloody stain in this country’s history.

What Trump did was a payback (for Russia’s interference in the 2016 election) to Vladimir Putin and Russia, who were the real winners in the United States turning its back on its ally, the Kurdish people.

The U.S. has traditionally honored and protected its allies, and vigorously pushed back on its enemies.

As to Trump’s complete capitulation in this matter, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it best: “All roads lead to Putin.”