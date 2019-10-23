GOP has lost its way

I am a former Republican who became a Democrat. I changed my party affiliation because the Republicans stopped caring about protecting our environment. And they treated the honorable and highly capable President Barack Obama with utter disrespect and repeated obstructionism.

It is unconscionable that the majority of Republicans in Congress no longer serve the Constitution or their oath of office. Instead, they readily capitulate to President Donald Trumpâ€™s greedy and corrupt self-interests.

Republicans have surrendered their courage and principles in order to please a dishonorable president and his worshipful followers. Because of this, they deserve to lose control of the House, Senate and presidency in 2020 and beyond. My decision to leave the Republican Party is continually validated as the GOP routinely sells it soul to retain its vast network of power, wealth and connections through Trump and the privileged class.

The GOP is not the Grand Old Party of yesteryear. It has devolved into a flock of Groveling Old Politicians fearful of a vindictive president, his wealthy donors and his rabid constituent base. It is disheartening and disgraceful.