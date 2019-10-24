Barr reveals his own fanaticism

It is now clear why Attorney General William Barr, with credentials like his, would throw away everything to become a patsy for President Donald Trump.

At the very least, Barr is guilty of intentionally misconstruing the facts and conclusions found in the Mueller report, misrepresenting himself or even lying to the Senate during his confirmation hearings, and is now involved in fraudulent investigation for political reasons.

In all this, he has also been found guilty by the House of Representatives for willful obstruction of the Congress. For me, his reason for such professional and political suicide has always been missing.

But now it has become clear: Barr is a religious zealot. He believes there is some kind of secular conspiracy in this country to take away his freedom to practice religion. Or, another way to put it is that Barr seriously believes that this country must return to being one that accepts only Judeo-Christian beliefs as the state religion.

Don't be mislead. Barr calls this threat militant secularism. But he shows no sympathy for any religion like Islam, Hinduism or Buddhism.