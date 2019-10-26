Health care plan brings comfort

After a small heart attack, I was worried about my health situation moving forward. Not just physically, but financially as well, as I knew I would require significant medical attention on a regular basis. But these worries have since been lifted off of my shoulders thanks to the health plan I have through my employer.

I’m sure some people who receive health care benefits through their employer, which by my understanding is hundreds of millions of Americans, don’t fully appreciate what their health plan can do for them. But we should all recognize what today’s health plans are delivering to patients.

Following the heart attack, I required regular medications to manage the condition. And I understandably needed pretty significant medical attention immediately after the event. But throughout this process of identifying the right medications and being treated by heart-health specialists, my health plan has covered the cost of it all. Truthfully, I haven’t had to pay a dime.

I am grateful that all of my medical expenses have been filled and that I’m not saddled with debt. But I am perhaps more grateful that I have a safety net in my health plan, which I know is there in the future as I go about my life. That’s a peace of mind that I know I share with many other Nevadans covered by their employer.