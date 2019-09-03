Trump will not be easily beaten

The writer of the June 18 letter, “Trump has no accomplishments,” makes a valid point or two. I am pleased that my earlier letter, “Ponder the good Trump has done,” resulted in an interesting letter from a concerned writer; it shows that we can agree to disagree and still be civil — in many countries, free speech does not exist.

President Donald Trump’s critics like to claim that he has no accomplishments, but an April CNN poll found that 56% of Americans think Trump is doing a good job on the economy.

In addition, according to a USA/Suffolk poll taken from June 11-15, Trump had a 49% approval rating, while 48% disapproved.

These two polls — not sponsored by Fox News — demonstrate that Trump will be a formidable candidate in 2020. If these poll numbers continue to hold, even the president’s harshest critics must admit that he stands a good chance of being re-elected.