Vegas Golden Podcast: Previewing Marc-Andre Fleury’s upcoming season

Vegas Golden Podcast A player per day: Marc-Andre Fleury Justin Emerson and Case Keefer kick off their preseason series going through the entire Vegas Golden Knights' roster with the face of the franchise, the man in goal.

Welcome to the new "A player per day" series from Vegas Golden Podcast.

Throughout the preseason, the Las Vegas Sun's Vegas Golden Knights podcast will go through the entire roster with short episodes previewing every player, released every weekday.

It will feature talk from assistant sports editor Case Keefer and Golden Knights reporter Justin Emerson on the player’s 2018-19 campaign, expectations on the coming season as well as a future prop bet.

Today’s episode is on Marc-Andre Fleury, the future Hall of Fame goaltender entering his 16th season in the NHL. He was tremendous in Vegas’ inaugural year, then saw his numbers dip last season. Was that dip an anomaly or a sign of things to come? The advanced stats aren’t so high on Fleury after all, and the 34-year-old started 61 games last year.