Sun on the Strip Podcast: Atomic Saloon Show, Sahara Las Vegas, the Colosseum and more

Mihaela Bodlovic Sun on the Strip September 4, 2019 Atomic Saloon Show, Metarama, Sahara, the Colosseum, Matt Goss and more. On this episode of the Sun on the Strip, entertainment writer Brock Radke welcomes Las Vegas Weekly’s Geoff Carter to discuss this week’s Strip showbiz news: MGM Resorts has announced it will build a community and athletic center on the former festival site of the One October tragedy.

The Metarama Gaming & Music Festival set for October at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds has been canceled.

SLS officially became Sahara Las Vegas last week and more renovations are on the way.

Spiegelworld’s “Atomic Saloon Show” opens this week at the Grand Canal Shoppes at the Venetian, er, Palazzo.

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace reopens this weekend with two concerts from Keith Urban.

Matt Goss has extended his show at the Mirage through November.

The Big Blues Bender is taking over the Hard Rock Hotel.

O’Sheas is celebrating 30 years on the Las Vegas Strip all month long.

An Italian restaurant opened at MGM Grand and an Asian restaurant closed at Encore.