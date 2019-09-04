Trump’s loyalty is in question

After being told my whole life that the Hebrews, or Jews, were the chosen people, now I hear that President Donald Trump is “the chosen one” to make the world perfect.

Several years ago, Trump claimed that only he could fix the country and asked Americans what have they got to lose by voting for him.

Last month, Trump told Jews that if we vote for a Democrat, that would be disloyal to America and Israel. How does Trump explain his loyalty to Vladimir Putin and other dictators?

My family history is that they all left Russia to come here. My family and I have served in the three wars for America. We took the pledge to follow the Constitution and protect it against all enemies.