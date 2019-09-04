Vegas Golden Podcast: Previewing William Karlsson’s upcoming season

John Locher/AP

Vegas Golden Podcast A player per day: William Karlsson Justin Emerson and Case Keefer continue their preseason series looking at every player on the Vegas Golden Knights' roster with the recently-resigned William Karlsson.

Welcome to the new "A player per day" series from Vegas Golden Podcast.

Throughout the preseason, the Las Vegas Sun's Vegas Golden Knights podcast will go through the entire roster with short episodes previewing every player, released every weekday.

It will feature talk from assistant sports editor Case Keefer and Golden Knights reporter Justin Emerson on the player’s 2018-19 campaign, expectations on the coming season as well as a future prop bet.

Today’s episode is on William Karlsson, the long-haired Swede who has anchored the Golden Knights’ top line for two years. He had a near-MVP season two years ago then came down to Earth last year. Which is the real Karlsson? Even if he never scores 40 goals again, does he still have strong value, particularly with his team-friendly contract?