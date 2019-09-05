Vegas Golden Podcast: Previewing Jonathan Marchessault’s upcoming season

Welcome to the new "A player per day" series from Vegas Golden Podcast.

Throughout the preseason, the Las Vegas Sun's Vegas Golden Knights podcast will go through the entire roster with short episodes previewing every player, released every weekday.

It will feature talk from assistant sports editor Case Keefer and Golden Knights reporter Justin Emerson on the player's 2018-19 campaign, expectations on the coming season as well as a future prop bet.

Today’s episode is on Jonathan Marchessault, who is Vegas’ all-time leader in assists. He’s a fiery left-winger who has continued to score goals and dish out helpers at a strong rate since his pre-Golden Knights days. He's teamed up with William Karlsson and Reilly Smith to form one of the more potent lines in the league. What can we expect from Marchessault in Year 3?