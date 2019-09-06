Kids inundated with violence

Let’s face it, guns have been around for hundreds of years. So tell me what has changed in the world we live in today?

I went to high school in the ’50s, and there weren’t the kinds of threats and shootings that we see today. What could cause these problems? What has changed?

We had television back when I went to school, but the shows we watched were “Ozzie and Harriet,” “Father Knows Best” and other family-friendly programs that showed us how society and families interacted — with respect and care.

Do we have that in today’s modern age? No. There is screaming and yelling and violence. Look at the movies coming out of Hollywood, and the video games and music. This is a constant in our children’s lives now and, unfortunately, some take it to heart and mimic what they hear and see.