Vegas Golden Podcast: Previewing Reilly Smith’s upcoming season

Vegas Golden Podcast A player per day: Reilly Smith Justin Emerson and Case Keefer continue their preseason series looking at every player on the Vegas Golden Knights' roster by finishing off the franchise's long-time first line with Reilly Smith.

Today's episode is on Reilly Smith, the defensive stalwart with the underrated scoring touch. Smith is perhaps known best for his steadying hand in the defensive zone and on the penalty kill, but he is still a sure bet to top the 50-point barrier for the third year in a row.