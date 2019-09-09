Vegas Golden Podcast: Previewing Nate Schmidt’s upcoming season

Welcome to the new "A player per day" series from Vegas Golden Podcast.

Throughout the preseason, the Las Vegas Sun's Vegas Golden Knights podcast will go through the entire roster with short episodes previewing every player, released every weekday.

It will feature talk from assistant sports editor Case Keefer and Golden Knights reporter Justin Emerson on the player’s 2018-19 campaign, expectations on the coming season as well as a future prop bet.

Today’s episode is on Nate Schmidt, the energetic defenseman who has played a key role on the team two years in a row. He’s been the Golden Knights’ de facto No. 1 on the blue line two years in a row. But is Schmidt a true No. 1? He gets the points but his 5-on-5 numbers tell a different story.

