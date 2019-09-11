Sun on the Strip Podcast: The Colosseum, KAOS, RuPaul’s Drag Race Live, David Lee Roth, Frank Marino and more

Courtesy Sun on the Strip September 11, 2019 The Colosseum, KAOS, RuPaul's Drag Race Live, David Lee Roth, Frank Marino and more. On this episode of the Sun on the Strip, entertainment writer Brock Radke welcomes Las Vegas Weekly’s Cindi Moon Reed to discuss this week’s Strip showbiz news: “RuPaul’s Drag Race Live” is coming to the Flamingo in January.

David Lee Roth is the newest Strip resident headliner and is set to take the stage at the House of Blues.

Aerosmith and Barry Manilow have added show dates in 2020.

Keith Urban reopened the Colosseum at Caesars Palace over the weekend and Cindi was there to check out the show and the venue’s unique renovations.

Listen to Brock’s interview with Frank Marino, who opens a special guest star engagement in “Legends In Concert” at the Tropicana this week.

The KAOS Dome is coming to the Palms on Halloween.

311 Day is coming back to Park Theater in March.

The USA Today Food & Wine Experience unveiled its restaurant lineup.

What’s taking over the Strip this week?