Action required on gun violence

Our nation’s serious problem of gun violence involving semi-automatic weapons killing many innocent people has got to be dealt with by Congress.

The only way to control or put a stop to mass shootings with AR-15s or AK-47s and various pump guns is to prevent the sale of this ammunition. It has got to be outlawed and terminated from all gun stores and other sources.

The assault weapons also need to be outlawed and terminated.

We all know that with all the mass shootings this country has seen — even here in Las Vegas — nothing political has ever been done to stop the carnage and misery that families have suffered.

The finger now points at our political leaders in the House of Representatives and Senate.

It’s time for Congress to gain back some lost respect.