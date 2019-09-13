Stop terrorizing schoolchildren

It’s good to see that some people are starting to wake up to the idea that we are scaring children with all these active shooter drills (“When drills atschool scare the children they hope to protect,” Las Vegas Sun, Sept. 9).

In fact, we are more than scaring children, we are terrorizing children into believing that they are inmortal danger, when in fact, they are in one of the safest places that they can be.

On the day that 10 children were killed in school by a mass murderer, another 53 million went to school and weren’t killed by a mass murderer. That means that 0..00000019% of all U.S. schoolchildren weren’t murdered that day. They have a far greater chance of being ran over by a car when they leave school in the afternoon than being shot by a mass murderer.

We should not be making public policy based on mass hysteria, misinformation and outright lies made by people pushing a political agenda and debate that they cannot win otherwise.

More important, we should not be terrorizing our children for no rational reason.