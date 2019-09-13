Vegas Golden Podcast: Previewing William Carrier’s upcoming season

Vegas Golden Podcast A player per day: William Carrier Justin Emerson and Case Keefer continue their preseason series looking at every player on the Vegas Golden Knights' roster with head hitman William Carrier.

Welcome to the new "A player per day" series from Vegas Golden Podcast.

Throughout the preseason, the Las Vegas Sun's Vegas Golden Knights podcast will go through the entire roster with short episodes previewing every player, released every weekday.

It will feature talk from assistant sports editor Case Keefer and Golden Knights reporter Justin Emerson on the player's 2018-19 campaign, expectations on the coming season as well as a future prop bet.

Today’s episode is on William Carrier, the big-bodied winger who led the NHL in hits per game last season. But he was also among the league’s best in scoring at 5-on-5 in his limited time on the ice. Was that a flash in the pan or can Vegas’ bruiser put together a strong scoring season?

Check it out to the side and find all the past episodes here.