Trump right about Comey

Former FBI Director James Comey is no angel. That much is clear, as the nonpartisan inspector general of the U.S. Department of Justice, details in his recent report.

To his credit, President Donald Trump proves again that he was ahead of his time when he called out the disgraced director early in his administration and then fired him.

The president was absolutely correct here because Comey acted in an unprofessional— and some would say illegal — manner, both to Hillary Clinton and Trump. Comey has a big fat ego, and it appears that he believes that the FBI’s rules and policies apply to everyone except him.

Well, the FBI is finally rid of the sanctimonious Comey (thanks to President Trump), and that’s a good thing.