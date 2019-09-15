High-flying Aces worthy of support as they begin WNBA Playoffs run

The Aces, in just their second year, emerged from the regular season as one of the league’s top four teams, earning a bye in the first round of the eight-team playoffs. After narrowly missing out on postseason competition during the team’s inaugural season, Las Vegas will play a single-elimination game at the Thomas & Mack Center against the Chicago Sky.

We’re confident the Aces will make a deep run, but they’ve done Las Vegas proud regardless of how things turn out.

After relocating from San Antonio to Las Vegas last season, the Aces’ front office and head coach Bill Laimbeer’s staff combined a sharp eye for talent with an aggressive growth plan to quickly build a contender.

They came out of the 2018 season strong, having sent two players to the WNBA All-Star game — No. 1 draft pick A’ja Wilson and guard Kayla McBride.

Then they doubled down on their investment by acquiring a third superstar, Liz Cambage, the league scoring leader and an All-WNBA first-teamer in 2018. The Aces also solidified their supporting cast by resigning forward Dearica Hamby, who enters the playoffs as the team’s fourth-leading scorer this season, and adding key bench players.

The result is a 21-13 regular-season record, the franchise’s first playoff appearance since 2014 and a legitimate chance at winning the first WNBA title in team history.

This is an achievement worthy of celebrating, which Las Vegans can do today by turning out to cheer on the Aces throughout in the playoffs.

They’ve certainly given us reason to support them. This community loves teams that come out of the gates winning, as shown by the huge crowds for the NHL’s Golden Knights and the Triple-A baseball Las Vegas Aviators. Both of those teams went to the playoffs this year.

Now come the Aces, who raised Las Vegas’ stature as a pro sports town by building a championship contender in only two years.

Today, we can show our appreciation in the way that matters most — by turning out and cheering them on at the Thomas & Mack.

As the Aces take the floor in pursuit of our city’s first-ever major-league title, we say: Tear ’em up, ladies.

Aces vs. Sky

The Las Vegas Aces host the Chicago Sky in the second round of the WNBA Playoffs in a single-elimination game.

When: 2 p.m. today

Where: Thomas & Mack Center, UNLV

Tickets: $24-$48. For information, go to aces.wnba.com/playoffs