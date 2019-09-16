Vegas Golden Podcast: Previewing Alex Tuch’s upcoming season

Welcome to the new "A player per day" series from Vegas Golden Podcast.

Throughout the preseason, the Las Vegas Sun's Vegas Golden Knights podcast will go through the entire roster with short episodes previewing every player, released every weekday.

It will feature talk from assistant sports editor Case Keefer and Golden Knights reporter Justin Emerson on the player's 2018-19 campaign, expectations on the coming season as well as a future prop bet.

Today’s episode is on Alex Tuch, the third-line winger whose new long-term contract kicks in this season. Tuch was the best player on the Golden Knights for one specific stretch of last season. Can he keep producing at that level now that he's entering his prime

