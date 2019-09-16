Watering ads made their point

How many of you are aware of the changing of the scheduled watering days effective Sept. 1? I bet the majority of those reading,

How many of you out there plan on assaulting your neighbors if they are watering everyday? I bet very few.

Lighten up people, the commercial featuring Ryan Reaves of the Golden Knights is hilarious and gets the message across. It does not promote violence nor is it going to increase the number of assaults in your neighborhoods.

Stop asking to take the commercial off the air.

Thank you Southern Nevada Water Authority for creative commercials to inform the public of a serious issue.