Lend assistance on overdoses

Your state is one of the 40 who are covered by the Good Samaritan Law, which offers legal protection to people who give practical assistance to someone who they believe to be injured, ill, in danger or otherwise disabled.

Without these laws, the possibility of people overdosing and being left alone to die is real.

The range of what offenses and violations are covered by this law do vary by state. Some provide immunity from a wider list of controlled substance offenses where some have a more restricted immunity. (In Nevada, the law prevents punitive actions against health professionals and any person who administers naloxone or calls 911 to assist someone who may be overdosing on opiates, according to the Nevada Statewide Health Coalition Partnership.)

If you encounter someone overdosing, remember that is someoneâ€™s mother, daughter, son, father, significant other, etc. Call 911 immediately!