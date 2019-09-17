Shame on US

We have known for a long time that “When America ceases to be good it will cease to be great.” Now President Donald Trump closes our borders to the loving people of the Bahamas and lets them starve on their devastated islands. His reasoning is that criminals or drug peddlers might find their way to our shores. Meantime, thousands of innocent children are facing an ugly death courtesy of his ungodly decisions and conduct. Yes, I am now ashamed of my country.