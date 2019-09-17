Vegas Golden Podcast: Previewing Cody Eakin’s upcoming season

Jeff Chiu/AP

Vegas Golden Podcast A player per day: Cody Eakin Justin Emerson and Case Keefer continue their preseason series looking at every player on the Vegas Golden Knights' roster with Cody Eakin.

Welcome to the new "A player per day" series from Vegas Golden Podcast.

Throughout the preseason, the Las Vegas Sun's Vegas Golden Knights podcast will go through the entire roster with short episodes previewing every player, released every weekday.

It will feature talk from assistant sports editor Case Keefer and Golden Knights reporter Justin Emerson on the player's 2018-19 campaign, expectations on the coming season as well as a future prop bet.

Today’s episode is on Cody Eakin, who's coming off of a career year that ended in the ultimate controversy. Was Eakin's outburst last year the new normal or a blip for a player who's typically been more consistent than outstanding?

