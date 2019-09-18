Ideas advocated aren’t socialism

Progressive capitalism (current Democratic proposals) advocates lifting society while strengthening capitalism, whereas socialism is a political and economic theory that government controls the means of production, distribution and exchange. For example:

“Medicare for All” would be like Social Security: paid for by everyone, through taxes. Basically, billions of dollars used for insurance profits would be put into health care, with the government not owning anything. It only makes sense that, with that extra money, a single point negotiating costs for millions of people and doctors initiating tests and treatments without waiting for insurance approvals, health care would improve. It seems there is a lot of fear about potentially longer wait times and cost going up, which is simply not true. Not paying premiums, deductibles, co-pays negates an increase in taxes and should result in better care for a lower overall cost. Just listen to what Canada and Danish countries say about their health care for all. It’s great not to have to worry about health care. Plus businesses, which typically pay half of employees' health insurance, will have more money for growth. It’s a win-win.

Free education for everyone is simply expanding our current system to K-16. We need this to compete in a world getting smarter and more competitive. The major objection is it will be too expensive, but the irony is, if we simply focus on a solution, it may not cost anything more and deliver great results.

Climate change could be a great opportunity to produce new technology and jobs. Instead of businesses investing in old technology that is draining our finite resources such as oil and natural gas, we could tap into limitless solar, geothermal, wind, etc., improving our environment while creating a whole new economic model.

None of these ideas needs to be owned or financed by the government, ergo not socialism, just smart capitalism.