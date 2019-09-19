Vegas Golden Podcast: Previewing Jon Merrill’s upcoming season

It will feature talk from assistant sports editor Case Keefer and Golden Knights reporter Justin Emerson on the player's 2018-19 campaign, expectations on the coming season as well as a future prop bet.

Today’s episode is on Jon Merrill, the bottom-pairing defensemen from Oklahoma. Merrill turned into one of the most dependable blue-liners by the end of last year and could get even more promising opportunities this season.

