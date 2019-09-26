Gun stance is misrepresented

I opened up the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s opinion page Sept. 16 and saw a political cartoon targeted at Democrats and progressives . It depicted a U.S. citizen shooting a hand gun at target practice for personal protection and a Democrat using a military-style rifle to destroy the Constitution.

This is a lie in cartoon form.

Progressives are not for taking away all guns. We are trying to keep military-style guns — meant to kill many people in seconds — out of the hands of killers.

We believe in the right to carry guns for safety, hunting, target shooting, etc.

I ask everyone to put away any biases and read the Second Amendment carefully. It reads: “A well-regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people t keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”

Why do gun advocates only read the second half of this amendment to justify owning such powerful guns?

So let’s compromise. Progressives believe that citizens, with proper protections in place, have the right to own firearms for their protection, hunting, etc., but not military-style weapons, or large-capacity magazines, bump stocks, etc., that are made only to kill as many people in as few seconds as possible.