McConnell is no worse than Reid

What a poor memory the writer of the Sept. 20 letter “Time to vote out McConnell” has. Don’t forget how our own master manipulator, Harry Reid, held up legislation he didn’t want to see pass when he was Senate majority leader.

I remember. Reid was praised for his actions by Democrats. Mitch McConnell doesn’t waste time on pushing through any legislation that he knows President Donald Trump would veto. I call that real-time management.